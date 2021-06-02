Lord Mayor responds as fencing placed at bandstand in St. Stephen's Green

People have been reacting to pictures of fencing placed around the bandstand in St. Stephen's Green today.

There has been much debate over people gathering in the city centre lately, with large crowds congregating on St. William Street and St. Stephen's Green last weekend.

Prior to this, Portobello Plaza was fenced of for consecutive weekends and it appears something similar has taken place in St. Stephen's Green today. Reacting to a photo which has done the rounds, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu wrote: 'Guess I'll be asking the Office of Public Works about this too as well as asking if they can keep longer opening hours in St Stephen's green. Some DCC parks closes at 10pm, no reason why we couldn't keep the green open until then.'

Guess I'll be asking the OPW about this too as well as asking if they can keep longer opening hours in St Stephen's green. Some DCC parks closes at 10pm, no reason why we couldn't keep the green open until then. https://t.co/jDdJX0eE0O — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 2, 2021

Yesterday, Chu said that she will be asking 'for more bins, toilets and will be asking OPW for later opening of the green' this weekend as the city centre prepares for the Bank Holiday weekend.

