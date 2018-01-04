Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother

Alan Hutch has been granted bail after being charged over a stab attack on his younger brother Ross Hutch, the Irish Independent reports.

Ross (25) was treated for head injuries he sustained during the incident at Alan's home on Wednesday night. The attack is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute.

Alan (35) appeared at Dublin District Court just after 4.30pm today. Judge Bryan Smyth was told that Alan made no reply after caution when he was charged at 3.13pm on Thursday.

Judge Smyth set bail at €250 with one of one the conditions being that he have no contact with Ross.

Alan must now sign on three days a week at a Garda station and "remain of sober habits."

Three of Hutch's relatives have been murdered as part of an ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan families which has claimed 13 lives.

