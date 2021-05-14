Nelly announces drive-in concert screening at Leopardstown Racecource this summer

Rapper Nelly is set to land on Irish shores (virtually) this summer for a drive-in gig at Leopardstown Racecourse.

It's gettin' hot in here as Nelly gears up for a performance in Dublin this summer! But please, we advise you to keep your clothes on at all times.

As this is the closest we'll be getting to a live gig for the foreseeable future, it's not a bad shout at all.

On Saturday, June 12, the rapper will join US Country Duo Florida Georgia Line for a special drive-in screening as part of Retro Drive-in Movies' and Encore Live's series of Brand New and Exclusive On Screen Music Concerts this Summer.

This one-night-only screening will take place at Leopardstown Racecourse and is limited to 250 tickets per screening.

This is is the second in the Encore Drive-in Nights 2021 Series, with Bon Jovi having sold out screenings for their performance on May 22.

Tickets are on sale now via encorenights.com. Each ticket permits one car of up to five people.

Tickets are priced at €66 plus the booking fee per car.

For safety and comfort, there will be hand sanitizer available and tickets will be scanned through your car window.

Header image via @nelly on Instagram.