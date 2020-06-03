One of the organisers of Dublin's George Floyd march has issued a statement

JYellowL, one of the organisers of the George Floyd solidarity march on Monday has urged anyone who participated to self-isolate for two weeks.

Rapper JYellowL has issued a statement on Instagram thanking everyone who took part in the march in the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday. He begins by saying:

'Ireland stood in solidarity to show that Black Lives Matter. Thank you to all the absolute royalty that made this possible. We were all overwhelmed by the turnout!!! I thought 100 people in attendance would’ve been ambitious but we’ve shown that we’re connected through joy in the good times and through pain in the difficult times.'

During the demonstration on Monday, JYellowL explained to Lovin Dublin that the event was a "direct response to the murder of George Floyd by police but why we are actually here is to discuss a bigger issue and to see how many people are coming together to stand in solidarity, not just for George Floyd and our American counterparts but also for the bigger issue of racism and that's what we're here to represent."

The video below contains our discussion with JYellowL on Monday...

In his statement, the rapper goes on to say that 'We’re committed to not only being: Not a racist country but an ANTI - RACIST country. This was a proud day for us! The step we need to take now is one of education, not one-sided but all-sided. Let’s keep the discussion open and spread understanding, encourage uncomfortable dialogue without alienation so we can maintain and spread this unity."

The demonstration attracted large crowds and JYellowL has encouraged people to self-isolate, saying: 'I’ll be self-isolating for the next two weeks and I urge everyone who was present to do the same and for anyone looking to engage with other organised protests to do the same but also to take precautionary action. Let’s push on from here, we are in the process of change and growth.'

You can read JYellowL's full statement here.