PICS: Lovin Dublin's top 10 performing Instagram posts so far in May

We've had some incredible submissions over the last few weeks to Lovin Dublin. These are the top ten Instagram posts that you all enjoyed the most..

We are lucky to have hundreds and hundreds of stunning shots submitted to Lovin Dublin every week, and the best of these get featured on our feed. Check out the top performing photos from May so far..

There is no denying that the last super moon of 2020 caught everyone's eye

This seal was also the centre of attention over the weekend just gone, a complete mood

Even our gal Amy Huberman loved him

And again, the blossom super moon - we were / are obsessed and so were you guys

The day Bono turned 60, you all loved the views from the Vico Road over Dublin's Bay of Naples

Aerial views of Dublin are so special, and we love seeing the whole city from a different view

We are all missing the spring / summer feels of the canal on our commute to work

Poolbeg Lighthouse is always a winner, and you can see why !

This sunrise was ridiculous, and this shot is iconic with the Jeanie Johnston in frame too

Swimrises during the summer are just so good for the soul, and when the views are like this - nothing beats it

The Boland's Flour Mills building has been a long-standing feature of the Grand Canal Docks and Barrow Street area. All these years later, it's looking still gorgeous

