PICS: Lovin Dublin's top 10 performing Instagram posts so far in May

We've had some incredible submissions over the last few weeks to Lovin Dublin. These are the top ten Instagram posts that you all enjoyed the most..
We are lucky to have hundreds and hundreds of stunning shots submitted to Lovin Dublin every week, and the best of these get featured on our feed. Check out the top performing photos from May so far..
There is no denying that the last super moon of 2020 caught everyone's eye
This seal was also the centre of attention over the weekend just gone, a complete mood
Even our gal Amy Huberman loved him
And again, the blossom super moon - we were / are obsessed and so were you guys
The day Bono turned 60, you all loved the views from the Vico Road over Dublin's Bay of Naples
Aerial views of Dublin are so special, and we love seeing the whole city from a different view
We are all missing the spring / summer feels of the canal on our commute to work
Poolbeg Lighthouse is always a winner, and you can see why !
This sunrise was ridiculous, and this shot is iconic with the Jeanie Johnston in frame too
Swimrises during the summer are just so good for the soul, and when the views are like this - nothing beats it
The Boland's Flour Mills building has been a long-standing feature of the Grand Canal Docks and Barrow Street area. All these years later, it's looking still gorgeous
Remember you can use #lovindublin to be in with the chance of being featured on our page too.
Lead image via Instagram.com/kevincassidy313