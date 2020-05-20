Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: Lovin Dublin's top 10 performing Instagram posts so far in May

By Lynda Keogh

May 20, 2020 at 4:58pm

Share:

We've had some incredible submissions over the last few weeks to Lovin Dublin. These are the top ten Instagram posts that you all enjoyed the most..

We are lucky to have hundreds and hundreds of stunning shots submitted to Lovin Dublin every week, and the best of these get featured on our feed. Check out the top performing photos from May so far..

There is no denying that the last super moon of 2020 caught everyone's eye

View this post on Instagram

Magic happens in the moonlight 🌝 via @opticonor

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

This seal was also the centre of attention over the weekend just gone, a complete mood

Even our gal Amy Huberman loved him

And again, the blossom super moon - we were / are obsessed and so were you guys

The day Bono turned 60, you all loved the views from the Vico Road over Dublin's Bay of Naples

Aerial views of Dublin are so special, and we love seeing the whole city from a different view

View this post on Instagram

A view up the Liffey 💙 via @richardwhite.travel

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

We are all missing the spring / summer feels of the canal on our commute to work

View this post on Instagram

Absolute scenes 👌 via @flynnztagram

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

Poolbeg Lighthouse is always a winner, and you can see why !

This sunrise was ridiculous, and this shot is iconic with the Jeanie Johnston in frame too

Swimrises during the summer are just so good for the soul, and when the views are like this - nothing beats it

The Boland's Flour Mills building has been a long-standing feature of the Grand Canal Docks and Barrow Street area. All these years later, it's looking still gorgeous

View this post on Instagram

Blue skies at Boland's Mills ☀️ via @babsdaly

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

Remember you can use #lovindublin to be in with the chance of being featured on our page too.

Lead image via Instagram.com/kevincassidy313

Share:

Latest articles

Seven WhatsApp groups we are all in whether we like it or not

Insta-hun 101: Nine Irish Instagram accounts to follow for Insta-feed inspiration

13 things we really miss about Penneys right now

WATCH: McDonald's reopened today and the queues are spilling out onto the roads

You may also love

Drop everything - Bread 41 is now serving soft-serve cruffins

These hand sanitation stations are appearing in parks around Dublin

The Pepper Pot is back in action with its pick up service

These are the Phoenix Park social distancing measures that will be in place from Monday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.