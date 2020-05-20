Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Insta-hun 101: Nine Irish Instagram accounts to follow for Insta-feed inspiration

By Lynda Keogh

May 20, 2020 at 5:08pm

Share:

Some people just have that eye /time to create a perfectly flowing aesthetic through their Instagram feed.

Usually a delicious mood board melt of neutrals and gold jewellery, with a pop of colour here and there and a wild amount of random photos of hands in different positions.

I don't know about anyone else, but my Instagram feed is more of a higgilty-piggilty, mish-mash of random nights out, holidays and that one time I found both good lighting and a good angle, and made my boyfriend take ten million photos. So, I like to follow some people that are a little bit more polished, and give me that daily dose of Insta-inspo.

Niamh Connaughton 
Niamh has an eye for seamlessly continuing colours throughout posts, and she just nails the boho-Hamptons vibe.

View this post on Instagram

💬

A post shared by Níamh Connaughton (@niamhconnaughton_) on

Robyn Flanagan
Queen of denim and relaxed feels. Robyn's sense of style is on point - and let's be honest so are her brows.

View this post on Instagram

💭

A post shared by RF ✨ (@robynflanagan1) on

Aoife Mulvenna
Artistic monochrome perfection. Simple and fresh but so bloody chic - I love.

Freya Broni 
THIS. GIRL. Freya has mastered the sultry side eye, and I am *here* for it. Her feed is pure pastel perfection.

Borrower Boutique
A fashion rental service set up by pals Johanna Dooley and Chloe Best, this account showcases pretty frills and gorgeous dresses against a backdrop of plush pink velvet.

View this post on Instagram

Of a Tuesday 👛

A post shared by Borrower Boutique (@borrowerboutique) on

Sinead Gannon

This gal can find good lighting just about anywhere it seems. If your vibe is neutrals and gold - Sinead is on that ish.

View this post on Instagram

obsessed with everything blue lately🐬🦋🤍

A post shared by SINÉAD🦋 (@sineadgannon_) on

Aoife Ireland
The baby of Aoife McNamara, Aoife Ireland is a statement of the modern Irish woman; bold colours and beautiful materials. YES.

View this post on Instagram

Pink on Pink 📸 @roschamiller

A post shared by AOIFE (@aoife_ireland) on

Gabrielle Luksaite
Gabrielle is all of us; her feed is the epitome of the everyday gal. A stunning mix of dalgona coffees, shadows and neutrals.

Ashley Doyle
It's safe to say Ashley's entire wardrobe is on every girl's wish list. She has this Instagram curation thing down to a fine art.

View this post on Instagram

Wkend 🕺🏻

A post shared by AD (@ashley_doyle) on

I think I need to start upping my Insta-game, any tutorials going gals?

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Lead Image via Instagram.com/freyabroni/

 

Share:

Latest articles

Seven WhatsApp groups we are all in whether we like it or not

PICS: Lovin Dublin's top 10 performing Instagram posts so far in May

13 things we really miss about Penneys right now

WATCH: McDonald's reopened today and the queues are spilling out onto the roads

You may also love

Seven WhatsApp groups we are all in whether we like it or not

13 things we really miss about Penneys right now

Dublin yoga studio hosting the world's first-ever online sound bath this weekend

Dublin at dusk - Project by Finglas photographer gains international attention

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.