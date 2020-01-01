Close

PICS: Unreal scenes in Dublin last night as the city was lit up for the New Year’s Festival

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2020 at 9:24am

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a gloriously colourful fireworks display.

And judging by the photos from last night, Dublin’s New Year's Festival would hold its own against some of the top in the world.

People came out in force with thousands thronging the streets to welcome in another year and another decade.

The Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee made sure that everyone could join in the fun, allowing for an earlier family-friendly countdown for all those who would be in bed long before the countdown.

Walking on Cars were on hand to sing the nation into 2020, taking to the stage at 8pm outside the Custom House. However, the real deal came at 11:30pm when the city’s skyline lit up with a dazzling light display.

Whether you were there in person or enjoying the spectacle from home, these pictures are enough to prove it was quite the show.

We're already looking forward to next year's New Year's Festival!

 

