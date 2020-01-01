PICS: Unreal scenes in Dublin last night as the city was lit up for the New Year’s Festival

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a gloriously colourful fireworks display.

And judging by the photos from last night, Dublin’s New Year's Festival would hold its own against some of the top in the world.

People came out in force with thousands thronging the streets to welcome in another year and another decade.

The Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee made sure that everyone could join in the fun, allowing for an earlier family-friendly countdown for all those who would be in bed long before the countdown.

Some early images of the Midnight Moment Matinee! pic.twitter.com/zrApY08dKe — NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) January 1, 2020

Walking on Cars were on hand to sing the nation into 2020, taking to the stage at 8pm outside the Custom House. However, the real deal came at 11:30pm when the city’s skyline lit up with a dazzling light display.

Our INCREDIBLE Countown Concert headliners who were sensational last night! Walking on Cars, Ash, Aimee & Lisa McHugh. Expect huge years ahead for these acts! pic.twitter.com/1MGorkvPIh — NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) January 1, 2020

Whether you were there in person or enjoying the spectacle from home, these pictures are enough to prove it was quite the show.

Thank you so much to all who came out to watch Dublin light up with imagination & wonder this NYE! Wishing you every luck in the new decade from all @ NYFDublin! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fFIGBGwDcu — NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) January 1, 2020

The Midnight Moment expertly captured by Allan Kiely! #nyfdublin pic.twitter.com/5Zi0p7qfg1 — NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) January 1, 2020

Thank you @HousingPress for hosting us once more for #nyfdublin - always a pleasure, happy New Year! https://t.co/eOiaRcr5Rc — Black Powder Monkeys (@BPM_pyros) January 1, 2020

To every Irish person living abroad THIS is how we do New Years Eve now! 😁🙌 #NYFDublin #UnaHealy #NewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/5Trn1GZH1u — Tom Flynn (@tomflynn_photo) January 1, 2020

We're already looking forward to next year's New Year's Festival!