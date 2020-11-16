Close

'Please let me cook this' - Dublin chef pleads for good news ahead of busy Christmas period

By Sarah Finnan

November 16, 2020 at 10:16am

Anxiously awaiting news of what's in store for the hospitality industry next month, one Dublin chef has made an impassioned plea on social media - asking for five years' hard work not to be put to waste. 

A very uncertain time for those working in the hospitality industry, current level 5 restrictions are set to remain in place for a further two weeks with NPHET not expected to make another official recommendation until November 26th. Still very much in the dark as to what they will and won't be allowed to do going forward, hospitality workers have had to start planning for the busy Christmas period regardless.

Several local businesses have opened their online bookings for December while chefs are busy putting the finishing touches to their festive menus... many of which have taken quite some time to put together. Ever hopeful that his hard work won't go to waste, Dublin chef Damien Grey - owner of Michelin-starred restaurant  Liath in Blackrock - said that this year's winter offering was several years in the making.

Sharing a look at the impressive menu on Twitter, he wrote:

"5 years work has gone into this seasons #winter menu, please let me cook this. #COVID19 #lockdown2."

 

Painstakingly put together, the menu is the result of five years' hard graft and the team are still holding out hope that it will get the debut it so deserves next month.

Header image via Instagram/Liath Restaurant 

