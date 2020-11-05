Close

Public to be consulted over pedestrianisation of Dame Street

By James Fenton

November 5, 2020 at 9:01am

Dublin City Council has invited the public to take part in a consultation on the pedestrianisation of Dame Street and transformation of College Green into a major public space.

A meeting of Dublin's Traffic and Transport Strategic Policy Committee took place yesterday, during which a plan was put forward to 'rediscover and reinvent the historic College Green as the major public space at the heart of the city.'

A similar application to An Bord Pleanála was rejected in 2018 but since then, DCC has held a series of traffic-free events in College Green including Summer Sundays, Culture Night and car free day. A spokesperson for the council has said that 'the lessons learned from these events have guided us in both assessing what was previously proposed and in the preparation of a number of new options.'

Earlier this week, Dublin City Council confirmed that plans are underway to pedestrianise South Anne Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court in the city centre over the coming weeks. The spokesperson said that 'the Covid-19 pandemic has served to reiterate the importance of pedestrian-friendly public open spaces to the ongoing vitality, economy and health of the city.'

A multi-criteria assessment on five options was carried out at yesterday's meeting and the two highest scoring options can be viewed in the images below...

This option has vehicular deliveries and access maintained on a 24 hour basis to Dame Street between South Great George’s St and Anglesea St. A segregated 2 way cycle lane is provided along the entire section...

Vehicular deliveries and access provided from 6am to 11am to Dame Street. The entire area from South Great George’s St to College Green is traffic Free outside these hours. A segregated 2 way cycle lane is provided along the entire section...

The consultation period will run until January 15, 2021 and all the required documentation will be available on the Dublin City Council consultation hub from November 5.

