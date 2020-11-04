Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Comedic genius turns Dublin landmarks into huge musical instruments

By Rory Cashin

November 4, 2020 at 2:11pm

Share:

It isn't something we can describe easily, you just need to see it for yourself.

Today of all days...

This week of all weeks...

This year of all years... We need something to make us smile.

Something funny and clever and makes our brain happy.

To that end, we would like to present to you this mini-comedic masterpiece, in which Dan Dalton has magically transformed some of Dublin's most recognisable landmarks into musical instruments.

Kicking off by turning the Convention Centre into a big bass drum, he promptly "gets the band back together" by finding the music within Capel Street, Liberty Hall, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and more.

And it all comes together with a proper laugh-out-loud usage of The Spire.

We asked Dan where the inspiration for the clip came from, and he said simply "The idea came from looking at the Convention Centre drum and wondering what it would sound like if you gave it a good clatter. After that I tried to get other parts of the city in on the jam.

"Can't wait for pubs and venues around the city to be full of music again."

You and us both, Dan!

Check it out below, and let us all thank Dan for putting a smile on our faces today.

View this post on Instagram

getting the band back together

A post shared by Dan Dalton (@ah_you_flinched) on

Main image via Instagram/@ah_you_flinched

READ NEXT: These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Lord Mayor to spread festive cheer with Christmas cards for the elderly

'Mistletown' organisers announce that the Christmas fair will not be taking place this year

A building was damaged after a collision on George's Street last night

The Sambo Ambulance will be on the road in the 'next few days'

You may also love

'Mistletown' organisers announce that the Christmas fair will not be taking place this year

Jameson Bow St has won the Best Distillery Tour Award in all of Europe

Dublin restaurant declares 'it's Italian Christmas' at their new outdoor market

Great news for dessert lovers as a new gelato van has opened in Dublin 3

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.