WATCH: Comedic genius turns Dublin landmarks into huge musical instruments

It isn't something we can describe easily, you just need to see it for yourself.

Today of all days...

This week of all weeks...

This year of all years... We need something to make us smile.

Something funny and clever and makes our brain happy.

To that end, we would like to present to you this mini-comedic masterpiece, in which Dan Dalton has magically transformed some of Dublin's most recognisable landmarks into musical instruments.

Kicking off by turning the Convention Centre into a big bass drum, he promptly "gets the band back together" by finding the music within Capel Street, Liberty Hall, the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and more.

And it all comes together with a proper laugh-out-loud usage of The Spire.

We asked Dan where the inspiration for the clip came from, and he said simply "The idea came from looking at the Convention Centre drum and wondering what it would sound like if you gave it a good clatter. After that I tried to get other parts of the city in on the jam.

"Can't wait for pubs and venues around the city to be full of music again."

You and us both, Dan!

Check it out below, and let us all thank Dan for putting a smile on our faces today.

