Pubs that don't serve food won't be opening in Dublin next week

By James Fenton

September 15, 2020 at 9:22am

It has emerged that pubs that don't serve food won't be allowed to open in Dublin next week as concern remains around the rise of Covid-19 cases in the capital.

The Government will today publish its Living with Covid plan which will outline how Irish society will remain open alongside the virus over the coming months.

The plan is expected to be announced at a press conference around midday with the Government also expected to inform the public about more restrictive measures coming into place in Dublin. It is being widely reported today that the so-called 'wet pubs', those which don't serve food, will remain closed in the capital, while those in other counties will be allowed to open.

It's the latest in a series of blows to Dublin pubs that have been closed since March 15 and this morning Grogans on South William Street have stated that 'This government have let us down time and time again, and it seems they will continue to do so. Once again we are completely and utterly disappointed and angry.'

As well as that, house visits in Dublin are expected to be further restricted while other elements of the Living with Covid plan include the allowance for 100 people at weddings.

