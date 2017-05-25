Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin

On a scale of 1-10, how stressed would you say you're feeling right now?

If you're currently at the lower end, well, happy days! But if you're at the other side of the spectrum, you need to find some way to relieve that pressure before it puts too much of a strain on your mental state.

It's all about mindfulness, bringing yourself back to the present, so we've had a look around to see what our fair city has to offer in that department.

If you've tried basics — camomile tea, lavender candles and the like — and they haven't been effective enough for your liking, maybe it's time you've upped your game a bit...

Yoga Nidra

Yoga Nidra (the yoga of sleep) is all about soothing the nerves of participants and helping them calm their busy minds.

Here you lie down as you're guided by the voice of the instructor into a form of 'sleep', a state where you remain aware but the whole body and mind go into a space of deep rest and relaxation.

We're yawning already.

Where can I try it? Studio72, Killester Ave, Clontarf

Nailing it

Massage On A Barge

Massages? Relaxing. Boat trips? Relaxing. But getting a massage while on a boat? We can only assume that the relaxation will be doubled, perhaps even squared.

One of the LD team paid a visit last year and positively smitten with the authentic Thai massage on offer.

Where can I try it? Massage On A Barge, Grand Canal Quay.



Hot stone therapy

This therapy is exactly what it sounds like, with hot stones used to loosen muscles, allowing you to unwind both physically and mentally.

Heated somewhere between 130° and 145°, the stones are placed along your spine, on your stomach, on your chest, on your palms, on your feet and even your face.

Once the stones are lying on your skin, the masseuse will move them in various ways, such as kneading and tapping them, in order to release tension held in muscles.

Where can I try it? Mai Thai Massage, Temple Bar



Cryotherapy

You've tried hot, now try cold.

Cryotherapy is where you expose your whole body to sub-zero temperatures in order to boost your circulation, metabolism and immune system.

You can try it for yourself at South William Clinic & Spa, where your 15-minute session will be proceeded by a consultation and followed 30-minute LED phototherapy treatment targeting skin problems.

Where can I try it? South William Street Clinic & Spa, South William Street



Indian head massage

When you think relaxation, you think massage. One step better than your average rub down is a head massage because, for some reason, everybody loves having someone else touch their head and/or hair.

Just imagine it: a professional masseuse giving you an extended pat on the head for an hour. Heaven.

Even your dog is smart enough to know that is an experience to be savoured at every opportunity.

Where can I try it? Dublin Therapeutic Massage Clinic, Dame Street



Reflexology

If tickles aren't a problem for you then perhaps you'd consider letting a expert manipulate the soles of your feet.

It's thought that by applying pressure to specific points on the feet and hands, a practitioner can improve your energy levels, blood circulation, relieve pain and make your feel more relaxed.

If nothing else, it's a damn good foot rub.

Where can I try it? Get Back Health, Herbert Street



Visit the Garden Of Remembrance

It might be just a stone's throw from O'Connell Street, but this is a surprisingly calm little oasis.

If you're in the city centre and find yourself needing a moment of peace and quiet, simply take a stroll around this beautiful memorial garden that commemorates all those who gave their lives for Irish freedom.

Where can I find it? Parnell Square



Floatation tank

One of the strangest and most relaxing experiences you'll find in Dublin.

Climb into this chamber and lie suspended in water so salty you float effortlessly while all external noises are all blocked out.

For a whole hour of absolute disconnection from all forms of external stimulation, there's no better place in Dublin to go.

Where can I try it? Harvest Moon Centre, Lower Baggot Street

Tea

If you want to hang out with friends in super chilled surroundings, Tea Garden might be just the place.

A little sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city, here you can sit yourself on some comfy cushions in a dimly lit room while enjoying a large selection of tea in an assortment of flavours.

Where can I try it? Tea Garden, Lower Ormond Quay



Spa day

Spend a whole day being pampering like royalty with a barrage of treatments designed to rejuvenate you.



The very idea of spending most of day by getting Swedish massages, facial peels, luxury manicure, and lounging in a sauna is enough to make you want to pull a sickie tomorrow and just treat yourself.

If you're feeling extremely stressed right now, you deserve something like this.

Where can I try it? The Buff Day Spa, South King Street



