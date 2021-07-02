Sausage sambos in Stoneybatter for a sound cause

Are you and your pals looking for a fun outdoor activity this evening after work?

Then get yourselves down to Love Supreme in Stonybatter for a good old fashioned sausage sizzle.

If you haven't heard of a sizzle before, it's an Aussie tradition where pubs will host a ~barby~ on a Friday evening, with profits going towards a local charity. It's usually a simple and casual affair, to be enjoyed with a beer from the pub in hand.

Stoneybatter fave Love Sumpreme have put their own spin on the event with a Sausage Sizzle happening this evening from 5-8pm approx. You can expect the tastiest of free range sausages in between Brennan's sliced pan, with beer fried onions and sauce. There are veggie sausages too, all to be washed down with one of Love Supreme's delish wine options. The sambos are €4.50 and all profits will go to Outhouse LGBTQ+ Community Centre.

A great excuse to get your pals together and soak up a bitta sun out the front.

Header image via Instagram/Love Supreme

