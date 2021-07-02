Sausage sambos in Stoneybatter for a sound cause

By Fiona Frawley

July 2, 2021 at 4:44pm

Share:
Sausage sambos in Stoneybatter for a sound cause

Are you and your pals looking for a fun outdoor activity this evening after work?

Then get yourselves down to Love Supreme in Stonybatter for a good old fashioned sausage sizzle.

If you haven't heard of a sizzle before, it's an Aussie tradition where pubs will host a ~barby~ on a Friday evening, with profits going towards a local charity. It's usually a simple and casual affair, to be enjoyed with a beer from the pub in hand.

Stoneybatter fave Love Sumpreme have put their own spin on the event with a Sausage Sizzle happening this evening from 5-8pm approx. You can expect the tastiest of free range sausages in between Brennan's sliced pan, with beer fried onions and sauce. There are veggie sausages too, all to be washed down with one of Love Supreme's delish wine options. The sambos are €4.50 and all profits will go to Outhouse LGBTQ+ Community Centre. 

A great excuse to get your pals together and soak up a bitta sun out the front.

Header image via Instagram/Love Supreme

READ NEXT: There's a tasty new cocktail to try at one of our fave outdoor dining spots

Share:

Latest articles

This new foodie spot in Dundrum looks immense

This online sustainable fave has a pop up shop in Dublin this weekend!

Park up your campervan for the night outside one of Dublin's favourite pubs

Cheese lovers of Dublin, your prayers have been answered

You may also love

20 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

The meaning behind this incredible new mural on O' Connell Street

Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up

Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily (takeaway still available tho!)

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.