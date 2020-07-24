Close

'Social distance hearts' have now appeared in Merrion Square

By James Fenton

July 24, 2020 at 11:26am

If you're heading to Merrion Square this weekend and worried about social distancing, this picture should put your mind at ease.

The park has introduced heart-shaped social distancing pockets which are aimed at ensuring that groups of people remain two metres apart from each other when visiting.

Dublin City Council Parks and Biodiversity posted a photo on Twitter along with the words: 'This idea was brought to our attention by Cllr Cat O’Driscoll who saw it being effectively used in Bristol. A joint effort with Walter Basquile, Carpentry, Housing, Ciara Dowling and the team at Merrion Square Park, football paint was used to spray these Social Distance hearts.'

The system is also being used in other parks around Dublin, as you can see in the pics below...

Anything that helps Dubliners manage this new world we're living in can only be welcomed. Well done to all involved.

