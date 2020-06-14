Social distancing a success as Dublin's smallest farmers' market reopens

Dublin's smallest farmers' market reopened to the public yesterday after having been closed to the public for almost three months. Located out in Stoneybatter, the family-run business is headed up by husband and wife Peter and Brenda Lynch (staffed by their daughter Claudia).

Taking place in the yard of Penders Fireplaces on Stoneybatter's main street, Dublin's smallest farmers' market covers an area of only 95 square metres meaning that organisers would have their work cut out for them to ensure that adequate social distancing measures were in place. Proving that they were up to the challenge, the team managed to ensure that social distancing was maintained by customers, going to extra lengths to ensure that things could go ahead as close to 'normal' as possible.

A favourite with Dubliners since opening back in 2017, the market provides local growers, producers and artists with a platform to share their wares. Open Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the market usually hosts up to 12 merchants - however, new restrictions mean that that number has had to be cut to only six.

Like most businesses that have reopened doors this week, the market has implemented a number of new health and safety measures to aid business including the installation of plexiglass screens at each individual market stall. Social distancing markers have also been added to guide patrons, customers numbers inside the market will be limited at any one time and anyone visiting the Saturday market is asked to wear face coverings while browsing.

Speaking of the reopening, Peter Lynch, proprietor of Stoneybatter Farmers' Market and Pender's Fireplaces, said:

“We knew that when we did eventually reopen, things would need to be different, and we have spent much of the last few months formulating our plan of how we would welcome back customers once this all eased off.

“We made the announcement that we would be reopening earlier this week on our social media and the response from our customers was amazing. We’ve certainly missed serving our regulars and it was great to see that the feeling was mutual.

“One unfortunate restriction is on the number of vendors that we can have inside at any time. While this will no doubt affect our merchants, all who we have spoken to are supportive and understand the current climate. We are currently working on a number of solutions to allow the maximum number to continue selling, including truly modernising this little farmers' market via online ordering and ‘click and collect’.”

Watch this space.

