This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin

It'd be nice to celebrate it in a different style for once.

Yes, it's nearly March and no, we don't know where the first two months of the year went either.

It's nearly Paddy's Day and this year, the Guinness Storehouse is hosting its first ever ‘Guinness Storehouse Homecoming,’ a once off at-night event in the brewery.

Access to the event is exclusively awarded through a competition to the world’s biggest Guinness fans.

The lucky winners and a friend will experience life beyond the gates with rare, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary brewery, before enjoying a night of music and entertainment in the world-famous Gravity Bar overlooking the Dublin skyline.

To be in with a chance to secure a place at the event, Guinness fans are invited to represent a country Guinness is sold in with a story: ‘Across the world people come together over a pint of Guinness.

To join the ‘Guinness Storehouse Homecoming’, share a meaningful story that connects you to Guinness.’

Announcing the Guinness Storehouse Homecoming, Paul Carty, Managing Director, Guinness Storehouse said: “Each year people across the world celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Guinness. It is a unique celebration that promotes the universal values of friendship that transcend language and culture.

Capturing the spirit of the day, we wanted to do something special and acknowledge our fans in the four corners of the world– by welcoming them behind the gates for our most inclusive celebrations yet – the Guinness Storehouse Homecoming.”

The winners will come together at the Guinness Storehouse on St. Patrick’s Day - the ultimate bucket list experience for Guinness fans. Kicking off at dusk, guests will meander through the tunnels and train tracks that map the legendary St. James’s Gate Brewery, meet the Brewers and sample experimental brews and food pairings never before tasted outside the walls.

From there, they will then explore the rich 258-year heritage, trawling through historical artefacts with the archivist ‘white gloves’ experience before learning to pour the perfect pint with Guinness Beer Experts.

We're sure there is plenty of unique Guinness stories out there to put people in the running to win the competition.

You can enter the competition by logging on here but the competition closes on 29 February 2018 so you need to be quick.

