Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today

Sundays are the perfect day for good ol' stretch of the legs.

That's right people. It's time for a walk.

We've rounded up a few of the most scenic in and around Dublin for you to explore to your heart's content. 

1. The Dublin Mountains

Wow. 

These mountains are right on our doorstep so you really have no excuses not to give them a go.

The most scenic views come from a bird’s eye position, and that’s exactly what you'll get on Dublin's mountains. 

2. The Phoenix Park

Always a winner in my eyes, Phoenix Park has green scenes for miles. And miles. And miles.

Go get lost in our city's largest park, follow the deer and forget what time it is.

3. Howth Head

This walk is stunning. Come rain, hail or shine you're always guaranteed breathless beauty along the cliffs of Howth.

Pack a picnic, grab the dog and have an adventure in one of the most gorge places in Dublin.

13442239 10208641091718925 5344701314190957717 N

4. The Botanic Gardens

Over in Glasnevin you will find the wonderful sweeping gardens of our National Botanic Gardens.

A work of art, one might say.

From the glasshouses and gardens to the waterfalls and ponds – the entire place is a mecca of beauty.

5. Skerries Seafront Trail

This divine walk will take you along the seafront and through the main street. 

Stunning views, fresh sea air and a bitta exercise? 

A Sunday well spent.

Fingers crossed that the weather stays good for the day.

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

