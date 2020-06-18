Close

Temporary swimming ban issued for Velvet Strand Portmarnock

By Sarah Finnan

June 18, 2020 at 10:43am

Swimmers are advised that a 'Do Not Swim' notice is in place for the Velvet Strand in Portmarnock.

A temporary 'Do Not Swim' notice has been issued for the Velvet Strand in Portmarnock. In place for 72 hours, the notice extends to Saturday, June 20th and swimmers are asked to avoid the water until the ban is lifted.

Issued due to concerns over the quality of the water, a temporary prohibition notice has been erected in the area. According to Fingal County Council, officials fear that the water quality may have been affected due to stormwater overflow at the pumping station caused by heavy local rainfall.

Further testing is being carried out on the water today, with results of the lab analysis expected on Saturday. Bathing water samples have been taken fortnightly in Portmarnock since the summer bathing season began with the water achieving 'Excellent' standard in each test.

The Velvet Strand remains open to the public but beach users are asked to respect the 'Do Not Swim' notice and avoid getting into the water while it's in place.

People can check the water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland by checking the EPA website or looking at the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

READ NEXT: Wowburger announces third new location in a week

