The Dublin pedestrianisation trial has been extended until the end of August

By James Fenton

August 14, 2020 at 3:54pm

Dublin City Council has confirmed that the pedestrianisation trial of the Grafton Street area is to be extended until the end of August.

This weekend will see the fourth edition of the trial was has seen Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court closed off to vehicular traffic on Saturdays and Sundays.

This was supposed to be the last weekend of the trial but Dublin City Council has now extended it, stating that 'the decision has been taken in response to the extremely positive feedback received following the first three weekends of the trial.'

As well as that, DCC has also announced that 'from next week, seven-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs will be granted at a number of locations.'

They added that 'these measures are being taken to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area and so enjoy the city centre.'

