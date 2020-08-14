Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There have been calls to pedestrianise Capel Street and here's how it would look

By James Fenton

August 14, 2020 at 2:38pm

Share:

There have been calls for Capel Street to be pedestrianised in a similar fashion to the trials that have been taking place on the other side of the Liffey.

Since July, the area around Grafton Street has been closed off to traffic at weekends, leaving pedestrians to enjoy the additional space and businesses to expand their operations onto the footpaths. Overall, the trial has been well-received and there are now calls for a similar system to be put in place on Capel Street.

A few weeks ago, public space campaigners Streets Are For People noted that there is a lack of northside streets mentioned in conversations around the pedestrianisation of Dublin. Today, they have posted an image of what it might look like if a section of Capel Street was closed off to traffic, specifically from the Black Sheep pub down to Bolton Street...

A consultation form was also included which people can fill out and suggest measures which they think would help to improve movement in the city centre.

If you would like to see Capel Street or any other part of the city pedestrianised, you can fill out that form here.

READ NEXT: Dublin Chamber asking for suggestions on how to encourage people back into the city 

Share:

Latest articles

The Dublin pedestrianisation trial has been extended until the end of August

Six Luas stops will be closed this weekend with replacement bus services in place

PICS: The Garda band turned up in Blanchardstown to celebrate a 'very special birthday'

Dublin Chamber asking for suggestions on how to encourage people back into the city 

You may also love

The Dublin pedestrianisation trial has been extended until the end of August

Six Luas stops will be closed this weekend with replacement bus services in place

PICS: The Garda band turned up in Blanchardstown to celebrate a 'very special birthday'

Dublin Chamber asking for suggestions on how to encourage people back into the city 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.