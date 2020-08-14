There have been calls to pedestrianise Capel Street and here's how it would look

There have been calls for Capel Street to be pedestrianised in a similar fashion to the trials that have been taking place on the other side of the Liffey.

Since July, the area around Grafton Street has been closed off to traffic at weekends, leaving pedestrians to enjoy the additional space and businesses to expand their operations onto the footpaths. Overall, the trial has been well-received and there are now calls for a similar system to be put in place on Capel Street.

A few weeks ago, public space campaigners Streets Are For People noted that there is a lack of northside streets mentioned in conversations around the pedestrianisation of Dublin. Today, they have posted an image of what it might look like if a section of Capel Street was closed off to traffic, specifically from the Black Sheep pub down to Bolton Street...

If you think this section of Capel Street should be pedestrianised, please let @DubCityCouncil know by filling out this simple form:https://t.co/7UCth9Vspn pic.twitter.com/XVfk2BDoTd — Streets Are For People (@streetsare4ppl) July 27, 2020

A consultation form was also included which people can fill out and suggest measures which they think would help to improve movement in the city centre.

If you would like to see Capel Street or any other part of the city pedestrianised, you can fill out that form here.

