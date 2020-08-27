The iconic Bewley's Café on Grafton Street has finally reopened

It's been a long haul to get there but the much-loved Bewley's Oriental Café on Grafton Street is back in business as of today. Finally says you.

Having announced that they would be forced to close permanently back in May, there was an outpouring of love for the café. Bewley's made a last bid attempt to save the popular city-centre spot in late July and thankfully they were successful, reopening their doors to the public today.

Sharing a video from inside the iconic building, all of the rooms are back open but capacity has been reduced dramatically to adhere to public health guidelines - dropping from 400 to 200.

"We’re back! From today we’re delighted to reopen our doors and welcome you back to our much-loved café.

From the moment you arrive, we’ll be prioritising safety alongside the Bewley’s warm and friendly service you know and love.

We look forward to seeing you soon."

In a heartfelt letter from owner Paddy Campbell to customers, he said that recovery from Covid should be "culture and values led" - promising to put his money where his mouth is and "pay the heavy price... to live our values, preserve our heritage, and keep this beautiful Café open in the beating heart of Dublin".

Header image via Instagram/Bewley's Grafton Street