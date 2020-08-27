Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The iconic Bewley's Café on Grafton Street has finally reopened

By Sarah Finnan

August 27, 2020 at 2:08pm

Share:

It's been a long haul to get there but the much-loved Bewley's Oriental Café on Grafton Street is back in business as of today. Finally says you.

Having announced that they would be forced to close permanently back in May, there was an outpouring of love for the café. Bewley's made a last bid attempt to save the popular city-centre spot in late July and thankfully they were successful, reopening their doors to the public today.

Sharing a video from inside the iconic building, all of the rooms are back open but capacity has been reduced dramatically to adhere to public health guidelines - dropping from 400 to 200.

"We’re back! From today we’re delighted to reopen our doors and welcome you back to our much-loved café.

From the moment you arrive, we’ll be prioritising safety alongside the Bewley’s warm and friendly service you know and love.

We look forward to seeing you soon."

 

In a heartfelt letter from owner Paddy Campbell to customers, he said that recovery from Covid should be "culture and values led" - promising to put his money where his mouth is and "pay the heavy price... to live our values, preserve our heritage, and keep this beautiful Café open in the beating heart of Dublin".

Header image via Instagram/Bewley's Grafton Street

READ NEXT: Krispy Kreme is looking for Ireland’s biggest glazed doughnut lover

Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin pub is giving swimmers a free drink after their dip 

Lovin Games Weekly – Peaky Blinders, Batman, and even more Grand Theft Auto

Krispy Kreme is looking for Ireland's biggest glazed doughnut lover

Top coffee shops in and around Portobello

You may also love

This Dublin pub is giving swimmers a free drink after their dip 

Krispy Kreme is looking for Ireland's biggest glazed doughnut lover

Details of three line DART expansion revealed

Variety Jones makes its long-awaited return to Dublin next week 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.