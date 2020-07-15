Close

The Light House Cinema confirms it will not be reopening on Monday as planned

By James Fenton

July 15, 2020 at 11:57am

The Light House Cinema has confirmed that it will not be reopening on Monday, July 20 as originally planned.

Even though cinemas have been allowed to open since June 29, the Light House Cinema had already stated that it intended to remain closed until phase 4 begins on July 20. However, an update issued today confirms that the Smithfield venue won't be reopening next Monday due to safety concerns.

A statement issued this morning says: 'Hello friends, we had mentioned July 20th as the reopening date we were working towards, but it's going to take that little bit longer to be fully ready to give you the safest possible cinema experience. We'll have a new date announcement soon. Thanks for your understanding.'

The government is expected to decide in the next couple of days whether Ireland can safely move into phase 4 of the roadmap on Monday as planned.

(header pic: @LighthouseD7)

