The Light House Cinema has confirmed its reopening date

It's the moment movie fans have been waiting for as the Light House Cinema has now confirmed its reopening date.

The Light House Cinema in Smithfield was scheduled to reopen on Monday of this this week, however a statement was issued explaining that they will need a bit more time to 'ensure the safest possible cinema experience' for movie-goers.

This afternoon, the cinema has confirmed that Monday, July 27 is now the big day, posting: 'Light House will open the doors to the public on Monday July 27th. We can’t wait to welcome you back - we missed you! Our venue teams have been working behind the scenes to ensure customer and staff safety, comfort and enjoyment.'

A spokesperson confirmed that guests will have plenty of films to choose from, saying: "We have something for everyone to welcome you back. We will be opening Alex Thomson’s sparkling indie dark comedy Saint Frances, 40th anniversary screenings of The Empire Strikes Back and the Black & White Edition of Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece Parasite.

Other movies that will be screened over the next while include Clueless, Mean Girls, Call Me By Your Name and Casablanca and you can have a read of the full list here.

A number of physical distancing measures will be in place, including strictly allocated seating, and online booking is encouraged. You can read more about these measures here.

A great day for Dublin. Who's buying the popcorn?