Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Light House Cinema has confirmed its reopening date

By James Fenton

July 21, 2020 at 12:11pm

Share:

It's the moment movie fans have been waiting for as the Light House Cinema has now confirmed its reopening date.

The Light House Cinema in Smithfield was scheduled to reopen on Monday of this this week, however a statement was issued explaining that they will need a bit more time to 'ensure the safest possible cinema experience' for movie-goers.

This afternoon, the cinema has confirmed that Monday, July 27 is now the big day, posting: 'Light House will open the doors to the public on Monday July 27th. We can’t wait to welcome you back - we missed you! Our venue teams have been working behind the scenes to ensure customer and staff safety, comfort and enjoyment.'

A spokesperson confirmed that guests will have plenty of films to choose from, saying: "We have something for everyone to welcome you back. We will be opening Alex Thomson’s sparkling indie dark comedy Saint Frances, 40th anniversary screenings of The Empire Strikes Back and the Black & White Edition of Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece Parasite.

Other movies that will be screened over the next while include Clueless, Mean Girls, Call Me By Your Name and Casablanca and you can have a read of the full list here.

A number of physical distancing measures will be in place, including strictly allocated seating, and online booking is encouraged. You can read more about these measures here.

A great day for Dublin. Who's buying the popcorn?

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Crowds gathered in Walkinstown today to celebrate Jack Charlton

A sports flea market is taking place in two Dublin venues this weekend

Face masks are now mandatory in the Dáil

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

You may also love

WATCH: Crowds gathered in Walkinstown today to celebrate Jack Charlton

A sports flea market is taking place in two Dublin venues this weekend

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

Calls for DCC to implement colour-coded system for pedestrianised streets

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.