The Script have rescheduled their free concerts for HSE staff

The Script have rescheduled the free concerts they had lined up for HSE staff at the 3 Arena next year.

Earlier this year, The Script announced that they will be putting on two free shows at the 3 Arena as a thank you to healthcare workers. The shows were due to take place at the 3 Arena on February 8 and 9 2021, however, like most events these days, they've had to be pushed back.

This morning it has been announced that the shows have been rescheduled to June 14 and 15 2021 and, if all goes well between now and then, The Script will be able to finally thank the hardworking HSE staff in person.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵ @TheScript have rescheduled their upcoming shows at the @3ArenaDublin to June 2021. All tickets remain valid for corresponding new dates. pic.twitter.com/p93ZCJUYXf — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) October 23, 2020

HSE staff were able to avail of two free tickets when they were made available back in April so if you got your hands on a pair, make sure to hold on to them.

