Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Script have rescheduled their free concerts for HSE staff

By James Fenton

October 23, 2020 at 10:27am

Share:

The Script have rescheduled the free concerts they had lined up for HSE staff at the 3 Arena next year.

Earlier this year, The Script announced that they will be putting on two free shows at the 3 Arena as a thank you to healthcare workers. The shows were due to take place at the 3 Arena on February 8 and 9 2021, however, like most events these days, they've had to be pushed back.

This morning it has been announced that the shows have been rescheduled to June 14 and 15 2021 and, if all goes well between now and then, The Script will be able to finally thank the hardworking HSE staff in person.

HSE staff were able to avail of two free tickets when they were made available back in April so if you got your hands on a pair, make sure to hold on to them.

READ NEXT: This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks

Share:

Latest articles

Gardaí confirm that Grafton Street was 'very quiet' last night as Level 5 kicked in

Dublin Bus is now operating at a capacity of just 17 passengers

10 great restaurants doing takeaway around Raheny and Clontarf

Dublin chef donating loaves of bread to the elderly 

You may also love

Gardaí confirm that Grafton Street was 'very quiet' last night as Level 5 kicked in

Dublin chef donating loaves of bread to the elderly 

WATCH: Matt Damon had a special message for Temple Street

Matt Damon has been spotted out and about in Dalkey again

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.