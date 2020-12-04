The Shelbourne have put a Christmas twist on their famous afternoon tea

The perfect addition to any stroll around town this December.

For many people, it is a bit of a tradition to have afternoon tea in The Shelbourne Hotel at Stephen's Green, especially around this time of year.

Served in the lush surroundings of the Lord Mayor's Lounge, you get your selection of loose-leaf teas and speciality coffees, buttermilk scones with clotted cream and jams, as well as a menu of wee dainty sandwiches and homemade sweet treats, not to mention the champagne service.

You're surrounded by fine china and Waterford Crystal chandeliers and the whole thing is just so lush. It is definitely something that should be on every Irish person's bucket list.

Anyways, this year The Shelbourne have announced a bit of a festive twist on their afternoon tea, with the accompanying desserts all taking on a decidedly Christmas flavour.

The new additions include a Red Velvet Trifle, an edible Christmas Tree, a Christmas Pudding and a Christmas Log.

Check them out below:

