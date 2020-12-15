There is a big Christmas farmer's market taking place in Dublin this weekend

The market will also be home to an Irish craft fair.

One of the many, many victims of 2020 is the Christmas markets that you'd usually see dotted around the city over the festive period, even if they aren't quite the expansive ones you'd see in Germany or Austria or the likes.

They're still there to be found if you look for them, and are probably one of the many reasons why Dublin has been named one of the best cities in the entire world to visit for Christmas.

There aren't nearly as many this year (for obvious reasons), but there are still some, and one of the biggest ones is taking place this weekend, which will double up as a Christmas farmer's market AND an Irish craft fair.

As they describe it themselves:

"Open-air Market with 60 stalls offering Organic Fruit & Vegtables, freshly baked Breads, Fish, locally produced Cheeses and lots of Pantry Staples (i.e Salt, Mustards...), handmade Chocolates and Christmas puddings.

"Alongside the food stalls will be an impressive collection of Irish Craft Stalls offering Handmade Christmas Wreaths, Handcrafted Wooden toys, Candles, Soaps etc - just in time for the Christmas Gift Season."

The market is happening in the RDS this Saturday, December 19, and will be open from 10am until 3pm, and is free for all to enter.

