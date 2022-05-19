There's a new spot for cocktails and dancing on Leeson Street

The boom is back, baby.

And by the boom, I mean a new nightclub on the scene after a series of closures and uncertainty for the industry.

If you're always on the hunt for somewhere new to dance into the wee hours on a Friday or Saturday night, Oscar and Percy's looks to be just the ticket. An extension of Leeson Street's House, the new nightclub has you covered in the line of live music and DJ sets, brass bands on the bar, dancing on tables and a steady flow of bubbles.

The new club, dubbed as "Leeson Street's best kept secret" is giving Great Gatsby vibes with glitzy interiors and prohibition-esque entertainment, and now that the "secret" is out, we have a feeling there'll be queues out the door for this spot.

Oscar and Percy's is located inside House and, as we've established at this stage is open to late. Round up the gals, pop it into the office group chat or pencil in a champagne fuelled, dance filled date night - Leeson Street's best kept secret has you covered.

We look forward to heading in for a bop!

Header image via Instagram/ Oscar and Percy's

