There's a pop-up record fair happening in the Liberties this weekend

Calling all vinyl lovers!

Whether you liked them before they were cool or have just gotten into them recently, you can't beat a Saturday morning rummage through a vinyl market. Serious main character vibes off the whole thing.

Nab a unique find for yourself or a present for the music lover in your life at Lucky's this weekend, as the Dublin 8 bar will be hosting a record fair from 11am-5pm. The event is the brainchild of Dublin City Record Fair, who host similar markets all over the country with a great mix of genres.

Dublin record store Absys Records will also have a pop-up at the market, which is free to enter.

Grab yourself a coffee and sausage roll beforehand from Legit or kick back in Lucky's with a pint and pizza afterwards and you've got yourself a dream Saturday. Maybe a cute date idea for all the cool hip and happenin' couples out there? Just don't forget to take your bag of musical gems away with you after your celebratory drinks (speaking from personal experience here, it's heartbreaking).

A gorge event for musical lovers or anyone looking for a taste of the rare aul times.

Header image via Instagram/absysrecords

