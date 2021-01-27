Finding an Irish pub abroad is one thing... finding an exact replica of your favourite boozer though (O'Donoghue's in this case)? That's not something that happens all that often.

Happening upon an Irish pub abroad used to be one of our favourite hobbies. The irony of leaving the country only to end up back in an Irish pub was never lost on us, but old habits die hard and if it ain't broke don't fix it and all that.

Taking that mentality to the extreme, one dedicated O'Donoghue's lover has created an exact replica of the iconic Dublin pub over in Moscow. Snapping a few photos of the place, journalist Bryan MacDonald shared his discovery over on Twitter, writing:

"Somebody in Moscow has built a replica of iconic Dublin pub @ODonoghues15. What's more, unlike the 'real' version, it's open, has customers in it, and is selling pints."

Ah, remember pints?

Turns out that their prices are fairly similar too with MacDonald confirming that €5 will go a long way and one pint will only set you back €4.80.

O'Donoghues - the original Dublin version that is - soon got wind of their Russian doppelgänger, reposting the photos alongside the caption: "O'Donoghue's on tour? #samesamebutdifferent."

According to one onlooker, all the Russian O'Donoghue's needs now is a bit of Luke Kelly and Raglan Road... it'll really feel like home then.

Throw in Luke Kelly and Raglan Road on the jukebox and it'll feel like Donoghues of Dublin pic.twitter.com/H5G4N0qCU8 — Sean Mac Ruairi (@sean_ruairi) January 26, 2021

We'll have to pay them both a visit - the Dublin original and their Russian twin - as soon as is possible.

Header image via Twitter/Bryan MacDonald