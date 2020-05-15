These are the Phoenix Park social distancing measures that will be in place from Monday

The Office of Public Works has announced a series of social distancing measures that will be in place in the Phoenix Park from Monday.

Phase 1 of the government's roadmap to reopening is due to begin on Monday, May 18 and one of the new measures is that people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to four as long as they remain 5km from home.

It's expected that the Phoenix Park will see an increase in visitors from Monday and the OPW has revealed a serious of social distancing measures that will be in place. The list includes the following:

Provision of cocooning space at the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre walled garden from 10am to 1pm daily

Provision of priority cocooning car parking at the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre for those cocooning and using the walled garden

Repurposing of a portion of the North Road from the Cabra Gate to Garda Headquarters as a 2m-wide footpath

Installation of one-way cycle lanes on the hard shoulder of Chesterfield Avenue to facilitate social distancing

Conversion of the current cycle lanes adjacent to Chesterfield Avenue into pedestrian footpaths

Opening of car parks at 10am daily from the 18 May in line with Phase One of the Government's road map

Dedicated parking areas for those taking early morning exercise

Prioritisation of car parking for Dublin Zoo patrons in conjunction with their phased reopening

Introduction of pedestrianised and leisure cycle shared space on Kyber Road

Reopening of the perimeter vehicular gates at 10am daily from 8 June in line with Phase Two of the road map

Phoenix Cafe is open for take away from today. pic.twitter.com/ha4U6DjabT — Phoenix Park (@phoenixparkopw) May 13, 2020

Phase 1 of the government's roadmap begins on Monday and you can read more about it here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.