This artisan croissant brunch box is top of our weekend wishlist 

By Sarah Finnan

September 27, 2020 at 10:03am

Weekends are for lie-ins, multiple cups of coffee and a croissant brunch box in bed. Everyone knows that.

Medialuna grabbed Dubliners' attention back in June when the artisan croissanterie first started popping up on people's timelines. Specialising in croissants and other such delights, the place has come to be known for their very aesthetically pleasing bakes - which I can confirm are just as tasty in real life.

Headed up by Mariano Tejada (of Alma café fame), he's only gone and made our morning with the news that he's adding another speciality to the menu, this time in the form of a savoury croissant brunch box.

Go on...

Only available on Saturdays, each one comes packed with a bechamel cheese croissant, avocado, cherry tomatoes and pecorino cheese with a side of green moho sauce, pickles and spicy peanut sauce.

If savoury ain't your thing, there's plenty of other sweet options to choose from. The full moon croissant box for example. Also new to the menu, it comes with five pastries (the half-moon version comes with three) including a cruffin, a danish, and three different croissants - one plain, one croque-monsieur and one double-baked almond croissant.

*Chef's kiss.*

Header image via Instagram/Medialuna Croissanterie 

