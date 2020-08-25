This 'Dark Dublin' tour is a great way to explore the city's hidden history

The Dark Dublin tour is a quirky way to get your fill of history as you explore our lovely city. Organised by Alternative Dublin, who, if you haven't guessed by now, are known their fun and unusual events.

There's a definite chill in the air today. The rain and wind is certainly making it feel as though Autumn has arrived, and Autumn to me means one thing: Halloween. Other than pumpkins, hot chocolate and colourful leaves, of course.

Playing up to the change in the seasons, the return of one of Alternative Dublin's most popular tours is one surefire way to get you feeling spooky. Hoping to help people discover a different side to Dublin, the new Dark Dublin tour is also a great way to learn more about our city's hidden past.

Taking visitors through the back cobbled streets, tag along and you'll hear tales of killings, grave robbings and a strangler with no legs. Not for the faint-hearted... Promising to uncover some of Dublin's most terrible secrets, this is definitely one for those who prefer their history lesson with a little bit of gore, no gruesome detail spared.

Running every Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm, the tour has made a number of changes in the interest of health and safety. The entire tour is now outdoors for one. There is also a strict cap on group numbers going forward (only 14 per group) and guides will wear masks at close proximity points.

Tickets cost less than ten squids and you can get yours here.

Header image via Instagram/Alternative Dublin