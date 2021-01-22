Close

This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve

By Sarah Finnan

January 22, 2021 at 11:41am

What are our weekend plans you ask? Well, let's just say it includes hours of TV and this stunning dessert platter. 

Known for their fairly extravagant creations, The Paddocks in Clonee has been featured on many a Lovin roundup list over the years. From cocktails to pizza burgers (yes, such a thing exists) to sweet and savoury waffles - this place has it all, and if it's in your 5km then consider yourself very, very lucky.

Back to impress with yet another of their drool-worthy menu items, this time it's a dessert platter we're lusting over. Laden with all sorts of chocolatey treats, it's a sweet lover's dream and will most definitely leave you on a sugar high for hours... so probs best not to eat before bed.

Order to share (or ration and keep to yourself... we won't tell), it has all you need for a weekend of snacking - including chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, Kinder Eggs, Kinder Buenos, Happy Hippos, Ferrero Rochers, jellies...

*Pauses for breath*

... Lotus biscuits, Malteasters, M&Ms, Freddos, Chocolate Fingers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and chocolate dipping sauce.

And that's just from what I can make out in the video, no doubt there are a few other treasures buried underneath that you can't even see.

One of these bad boys would also make for the ultimate lockdown birthday surprise, so definitely keep The Paddocks in mind should you have a celebration coming up.

Drooling? Same.

Header image via Facebook/The Paddocks Clonee

