This is the tastiest spiked hot drink I've tried this Christmas (so far)

An absolute must-try this Christmas season!

While we recently put together a list of some of the best places to find spiked hot drinks as you stroll around Dublin, there have been a few more additions in the recents days and weeks, bringing their A-game to the hot spiked drinks league!

Walking through town over the weekend, I noticed that The Palace Bar on Fleet Street had set up a fancy new kiosk stand at the doorway, so I went to investigate...

Looking through the new options on offer, and possessing expensive taste (regardless of what my bank account says), I opted for the most expensive thing on the menu, titled Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend Irish Coffee.

Consisting of Powers John's Lane Release whiskey, honey cinnamon infused Demerara syrup, chocolate bitters cream float, and crushed honeycomb, the ingredients alone guaranteed the purchase.

When the arrived, they came with little chocolate euros, which you could drop in to melt and give an every stronger hot chocolate vibe.

The combination of the whiskey, honey, cinnamon, Demerara sugar, chocolate, cream, and honeycomb all combined into one Christmassy magnificence, and it is without a doubt the tastiest spiked hot drink I've tried this Christmas season... so far.

The full menu of hot drinks at "The Winter Palace" can be found below, and just for the record, my friend tried the Some Like It Hot Irish Coffee, and claimed that was the tastiest one he had tried this Christmas so far. So your options abound!

READ NEXT: Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin