This new spot is bringing Brooklyn cafe and vintage vibes to Dublin 7

By Fiona Frawley

July 27, 2021 at 3:14pm

It probably won't surprise you to hear this place is in Stoneybatter.

Stoneybatter is the cool girl of Dublin suburbs, after all. She's the one who ferments her own kombucha and listened to vinyls before they were a thing. All of this makes it the perfect home for The Little Cactus, which just popped up on Prussia Street last week.

If you've been looking to transform your home and your wardrobe into the Pinterest board of your dreams, I'd recommend hitting them up. The perfect spot for a bit of perusing this weekend!

 

Pouring Bailey's speciality coffee, serving up delish sambos from Greenville Deli and boasting a regularly updated stock of plants and beautiful vintage clothes, The Little Cactus is really somewhere you could get lost in on your afternoon off. It's worth paying a visit even if just to get a snap of the extremely aesthetically pleasing succulent display.

We feel this place won't be long gaining a cult following - as we know plants, vintage clothes and coffee have each individually saved us in ways we didn't know a person could be saved over the past year or so. They're open 8-5 Wednesday - Friday and 9-5 on weekends, so get planning your gram-worthy trip now!

If you didn't grab a little cactus in The Little Cactus - did you even go?

Header image via Instagram/The Little Cactus Dublin

