This Pre-Parade Brunch In Town Is The Perfect Way To Kick Off Pride Weekend

Get the festivities underway...

With Pride 2018 taking over Dublin this weekend, revellers will need to get a good feed into them before festivities begin.

The event is now one of the most anticipated on the capital's calendar and the good folks at Nolita on George's Street are offering the perfect way to get the fun started.

A pre-parade brunch event “The Party Starts Here” takes place at the venue this Saturday from 10.30am to 1pm with ticketholders entitled to a welcome cocktail on arrival, one house drink and a brunch main course of their choice.

Tickets for the event cost €25 and can be purchased here. What better way to get you set up for the weekend?

