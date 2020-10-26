This virtual Halloween art class will keep the whole gang busy 

Paint by the pints - Halloween edition.

Halloween celebrations will look a little different this year, but different doesn't have to mean less fun and there are plenty of ways that you can mark the occasion. A scary movie marathon for example. Or if that's not your thing, perhaps a virtual Halloween art class will interest you.

Organised by Paint by the Pints, this week's edition is festively themed so throw on a costume and get in the ghoulish spirit of things.

Scheduled for this Friday at 7pm, tickets cost a fiver and you can get yours here.

Encouraging people to keep up the crafts, organisers are also running a new 'paint my 5k' challenge. Simply snap a photo of something/somewhere within your 5k and get painting - the best submission will even be used as a virtual tutorial... how cool would that be?

