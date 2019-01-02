One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month

Of all the new additions to the Dublin scene over the past couple of years, Token has definitely been among the most popular. Since it opened, the Smithfield venue has attracted customers of varied interests, from the foodies of the capital to the beer connoisseurs and, particularly, the retro gamers.

If you've been down there already you'll know what all the fuss is about which means you'll be delighted to hear that the experience of visiting Token is about to get a whole lot better. The venue has today announced that it will be expanding its space bringing with it 'more seats, more areas to chill, more games longer table times and more events.'

As well as that, the development will bring 10 more jobs to the venue. While no official date has been decided for the grand opening Token is hoping to reveal all to the public in February meaning we don't have long to wait at all.

Who doesn't love a bit of good news to welcome the new year?

