Food and Drink Dublin

One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month

The redevelopment will lead to 10 new jobs

Screen Shot 2019 01 02 At 16 23 20

Of all the new additions to the Dublin scene over the past couple of years, Token has definitely been among the most popular. Since it opened, the Smithfield venue has attracted customers of varied interests, from the foodies of the capital to the beer connoisseurs and, particularly, the retro gamers.

If you've been down there already you'll know what all the fuss is about which means you'll be delighted to hear that the experience of visiting Token is about to get a whole lot better. The venue has today announced that it will be expanding its space bringing with it 'more seats, more areas to chill, more games longer table times and more events.'

As well as that, the development will bring 10 more jobs to the venue. While no official date has been decided for the grand opening Token is hoping to reveal all to the public in February meaning we don't have long to wait at all.

Who doesn't love a bit of good news to welcome the new year?

READ NEXT: This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List

token Dublin arcade Smithfield expansion
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get The Most Authentic Waterford Blaa In Dublin
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
Six Decent Dublin Spots Open For a Good Feed Today
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
Nine Christmassy Dublin Pubs That Are A Must For A Festive Tipple This Year
Nine Christmassy Dublin Pubs That Are A Must For A Festive Tipple This Year
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
Dublin

Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
Food and Drink

One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Food and Drink

This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Food and Drink

Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
News

WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene
Dublin

PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group