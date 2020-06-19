Trinity College calling for better walking and cycling routes around campus

Officials at Trinity College Dublin have asked Dublin City Council to widen footpaths and instal bike tracks on more than 8km of key routes between the TCD campuses and residences.

Trinity College Dublin has appealed to Dublin City Council (DCC) to improve the walking and cycling routes around the college in preparation for the upcoming academic year.

With most people making a conscious effort to avoid public transport wherever possible, the university expects that there will be a notable increase in the number of students walking/cycling to college and so has asked the council to improve the campus' services.

Commenting that the proposals are in line with the council's own objectives to account for "a more pedestrian, cycle and public transport friendly centre", university authorities have made specific requests for footpaths to be widened, bike lanes to be installed and speed limits to be reduced in the surrounding area.

Accounting for 17,000 students and 4,000 staff, Trinity College is the largest trip attractor in the city centre and is urging those who commute within 5km of the campus to walk or cycle where possible.

Speaking on the matter, Provost Patrick Prendergast said:

"We are acutely aware that when the city reopens, our community needs to plan how to travel under social distancing requirements. We are asking those who live within 5 km of the campus to walk or cycle if possible. We hope that if people are enabled to do so, they will.”

