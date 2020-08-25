Close

One of Dublin's tastiest Vietnamese food trucks reopens this Thursday

By Sarah Finnan

August 25, 2020 at 11:00am

Vietnom is a tasty Vietnamese food truck that can be found at the back of The Glimmer Man pub in Stoneybatter. Set up by foodies Milly Murphy and Alex Gurnee, they serve up what is easily some of Dublin's best street food. Bringing fresh, delicious Vietnamese fusion street food to Dublin since 2018, their menu consists of seasonal produce that is largely veggie/vegan/gluten friendly.

Revealing that they'll be back in business as of this Thursday (yes, as in TWO DAYS TIME!!), the guys took to Instagram to give further details on their imminent return.

"After a long, long wait we will officially be reopening our doors on THURSDAY 27TH AUGUST!!!! We can’t wait to show you guys what we have been up to while we’ve been closed.... see you in the beer garden."

A regular on the festival circuit (which sadly won't happen this year, sigh), Vietnom is credited with bringing a bit of Saigon to Stoneybatter and one bite of their famous rice bowls will make you feel as though you're roaming through the streets of Ha Noi.

Header image via Instagram/Vietnom Dublin

