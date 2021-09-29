WATCH: Just another normal day in Dublin as a couch is manoeuvred off a balcony using brooms

What, isn't that how you move your furniture around?

If you spend a day walking around Dublin, you never know what you might come across. There are bizarre and wonderful sights to behold on every corner. Inspiring street art, €8 iced lattes, and, if you're lucky, a group of lads using brooms to move a sofa out a window.

This browser does not support the video element.

I don't know about you, but I think there's something really magical about that. It looks a bit precarious at the start, but in fairness, they get the job done. Obviously, the TikTok whizz kids got straight to work, and made the video about a million times more iconic by adding this sound on top:

This browser does not support the video element.

I've no doubt that wherever he is, David Schwimmer is watching along with a smile. They've done him proud.

Header image via TikTok/cillian_gc

