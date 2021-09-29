WATCH: Just another normal day in Dublin as a couch is manoeuvred off a balcony using brooms

By Fiona Frawley

September 29, 2021 at 3:56pm

Share:
WATCH: Just another normal day in Dublin as a couch is manoeuvred off a balcony using brooms

What, isn't that how you move your furniture around?

If you spend a day walking around Dublin, you never know what you might come across. There are bizarre and wonderful sights to behold on every corner. Inspiring street art, €8 iced lattes, and, if you're lucky, a group of lads using brooms to move a sofa out a window.

This browser does not support the video element.

I don't know about you, but I think there's something really magical about that. It looks a bit precarious at the start, but in fairness, they get the job done. Obviously, the TikTok whizz kids got straight to work, and made the video about a million times more iconic by adding this sound on top:

This browser does not support the video element.

I've no doubt that wherever he is, David Schwimmer is watching along with a smile. They've done him proud.

Header image via TikTok/cillian_gc

READ NEXT: One of Dublin's fave bakeries have already begun the mince pie prep

Share:

Latest articles

This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

Could this new vegan burger from a D7 spot rival the Big Mac?

Pornstar Wednesday is a thing and it's kicking off this week

One of Dublin's fave bakeries have already begun the mince pie prep

You may also love

This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

Iconic Dun Laoghaire corner shop closes its doors after 35 years

7 Dublin pubs doing live music again

A new coffee spot has opened outside this Dublin 17 gym

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.