WATCH: Just another normal day in Dublin as a couch is manoeuvred off a balcony using brooms

What, isn't that how you move your furniture around?
If you spend a day walking around Dublin, you never know what you might come across. There are bizarre and wonderful sights to behold on every corner. Inspiring street art, €8 iced lattes, and, if you're lucky, a group of lads using brooms to move a sofa out a window.
I don't know about you, but I think there's something really magical about that. It looks a bit precarious at the start, but in fairness, they get the job done. Obviously, the TikTok whizz kids got straight to work, and made the video about a million times more iconic by adding this sound on top:
I've no doubt that wherever he is, David Schwimmer is watching along with a smile. They've done him proud.
Header image via TikTok/cillian_gc
