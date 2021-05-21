WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

By Alan Fisher

May 21, 2021 at 4:45pm

Share:
WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

We recently met up with Evan, the creator of Slack Boards Co. so he could tell us his story.

In short, this guy started making really beautiful-looking skateboards as a passion project during the lockdown.

From there, he has turned it into a small (for now) business.

Have a look at how our chat went:

As you can see, it's a really inspiring story. Follow your passion and things can work out.

Evan got his first piece of salvaged wood from his uncles' garden. An oak tree was being cut down and his father decided to mill it to put it to good use.

Evan got his hands on a bit and tried his hand at making a skateboard. It wasn't his finest piece of work as he admits, but that didn't stop him.

With some research and some more practice, he nailed his design.

He posted a picture on his Instagram and people started inquiring where he got it.

This led to people asking could he make them one, which was when he discovered he had something people would buy.

It all kicked off from there and he has since built ten boards.

Why ten?

Well, he plans to do monthly releases which will each have around ten boards up for sale. The release will also have some merch like t-shirts and jumpers.

What I really like about Slacker, is that Evan plans to plant trees for every piece he sells whether that be a skateboard or a t-shirt.

The first release goes on sale next week, May 28. If you want to get your hands on anything, you better be fast because what I hear is that they are going quick!

Make sure to give them a follow on Instagram.

READ MORE: The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Share:

Latest articles

Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

You may also love

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

There is an Andy Warhol art exhibition opening in Dublin this weekend

Portobello Plaza to remain closed for the next three weekends

13 great drive-thru and drive-by coffee spots to try on a miserable day

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.