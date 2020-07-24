Whelan's have confirmed their first two headline acts for August reopening

Whelan's have confirmed their first two headline acts for August after confirming their reopening date yesterday.

The Wexford Street live music haven announced yesterday that they will be reopening on August 10, with a number of safety measures place, including a reduced new capacity of 88 rather than the pre-pandemic 450.

With that in mind, fans will have to be quick to snap up tickets for Paddy Casey, who will take to the famous stage on Saturday, August 22. A legend of the Dublin live music scene, Casey's show was confirmed yesterday and you can grab your ticket here.

Meanwhile, members of folk group Kíla will play at the venue seven days beforehand on Saturday, August 15. Tickets for that show can be picked up here.

Both gigs will consist of assigned seating and will be limited to 88 people. You can read more about the temporary safety measures at Whelan's here.