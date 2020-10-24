Close

Yoga for sleep: Dublin-based yoga teacher resuming free online classes for next six weeks

By Sarah Finnan

October 24, 2020 at 10:30am

Previously running morning classes, this time she's decided to offer 'yoga for sleep' instead.

An initiative she started way back in March, Dublin-based yoga teacher Maura Rath has decided to use her talents for good once again... and with the country back in lockdown for the second time this year, it couldn't have come at a better time really.

Confirming that she'll resume her popular free online classes from this coming Monday, Maura will help us all de-stress before bedtime by guiding us through a little 'yoga for sleep' evening flow.

Emphasising the importance of a good night's sleep, classes will focus on yin, restorative, meditations, yoga Nidra and all of the "good stuff" needed to help you drift off to dreamland.

Kicking off on Monday, October 26th at 8:30pm over on her insta page, all you need is a mat/blankie and a quiet place to practice.

Header image via Instagram/Yoga with Maura

