Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Busker gives stirring rendition of The Auld Triangle while walking down Henry Street

By James Fenton

January 5, 2021 at 4:41pm

Share:

What a voice.

Full-time busker Mick McLoughlin is well used to entertaining crowds in Dublin city centre but due to public health reasons, he is currently not able to perform as normal.

A Dublin City Council ban on busker permits means that musicians like Mick and other performers like him are unable to make an income as the pandemic continues. However, Mick came up with an idea that would allow Dubliners to still hear his powerful voice as he strolls down Henry Street.

In a video, which Mick originally shared on YouTube on November 3, the singer can be seen making his way up the north inner city street while playing guitar and singing The Auld Triangle. The clip gained a new lease of life when it was shared on Twitter on New Year's Eve and in these sad times, it's sure to give you a lift...

Mick told Lovin Dublin that "they wouldn't let me stand in my usual spot so I decided to walk and sing" and the results are brilliant, it has to be said. You can follow Mick on Facebook here and watch the full YouTube clip below...

READ NEXT: Looking for a lockdown hobby? This Dublin bakery will sort you out with a free sourdough starter

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: People are losing it over this video game versus reality comparison

The Wilds is the best new show that no one is talking about

Phoenix Park lighting proposal rejected as people "not encouraged to run in the park at night"

Teacher's Union of Ireland: 'Schools are not going to be open on January 11'

You may also love

WATCH: People are losing it over this video game versus reality comparison

The Wilds is the best new show that no one is talking about

20 much-loved movies that turn 20 years old in 2021

Giancarlo Esposito is coming to Dublin Comic Con this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.