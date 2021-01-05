WATCH: Busker gives stirring rendition of The Auld Triangle while walking down Henry Street

What a voice.

Full-time busker Mick McLoughlin is well used to entertaining crowds in Dublin city centre but due to public health reasons, he is currently not able to perform as normal.

A Dublin City Council ban on busker permits means that musicians like Mick and other performers like him are unable to make an income as the pandemic continues. However, Mick came up with an idea that would allow Dubliners to still hear his powerful voice as he strolls down Henry Street.

In a video, which Mick originally shared on YouTube on November 3, the singer can be seen making his way up the north inner city street while playing guitar and singing The Auld Triangle. The clip gained a new lease of life when it was shared on Twitter on New Year's Eve and in these sad times, it's sure to give you a lift...

This makes my heart sing 🥰



The ‘HOWIYE LADS’ in the middle is the icing on a brilliant cake.



(Origin of video unknown, if it’s yours please tag yourself in!) pic.twitter.com/kkHoz0c6oj — Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) December 31, 2020

Mick told Lovin Dublin that "they wouldn't let me stand in my usual spot so I decided to walk and sing" and the results are brilliant, it has to be said. You can follow Mick on Facebook here and watch the full YouTube clip below...

READ NEXT: Looking for a lockdown hobby? This Dublin bakery will sort you out with a free sourdough starter