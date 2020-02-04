Close

3OH!3 are coming to Dublin for a headline show in May

By Darragh Murphy

February 4, 2020 at 11:35am

Prepare for a blast from the past because 3OH!3 are coming to Dublin.

The pair have announced a headline show at The Academy on May 16, with tickets for 3OH!3 in Dublin going on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.

Late last year, the American electronic music duo announced a number of shows in the United Kingdom for May and now they've found room to squeeze in a Dublin date.

You'll likely remember 3OH!3 - made up of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte - from their rise to the top of the charts little over a decade ago.

Following on from the release of their self-titled debut studio album, 3OH!3 dropped a banger in the form of Want, the album that featured hits such as Don't Trust Me and Starstrukk.

Katy Perry accompanied the lads on the latter track, which reached the top ten in the Irish singles chart when it was released in late 2009.

Following their successful collaboration with Katy Perry, 3OH!3 have since worked with the likes of Maroon 5, MAX, Ariana Grande, Kesha, and BTS/Steve Aoki.

They have released three studio albums after the success of Want and will be expected to play a mixture of their catchiest hits with new songs when they take to the stage at The Academy in May.

