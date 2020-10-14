One local man has an ingenious solution to the outdoor dining rule

Outdoor dining; a nice idea but not the most practical option... for a myriad of reasons. One of those being the fact that many places don't have outdoor seating facilities, another being that the heavens are liable to open at any given moment - Irish weather always keeping us on our toes, eh?

While level three restrictions are to be reevaluated in the coming days, outdoor dining doesn't look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. Making his peace with outdoor dining and accepting what's to come, one local man has come up with a very clever solution to the whole thing.

Investing in a portable fishing tent - complete with fold up table and chairs - Colin Harmon took to Twitter to detail his dad's plans with said investment.

"Lads. My Dad has bought a fishing tent with fold up table and chairs. He's planning on bringing it to restaurants, setting it up outside and eating his dinner on the pavement before packing it up and bringing it home again. I don't know if this is genius or not."

Lads. My Dad has bought a fishing tent with a fold up table and chairs. He’s planning on bringing it to restaurants, setting it up outside and eating his dinner on the pavement before packing it up and bringing it home again. I don’t know if this is genius or not 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Qu93BEErT7 — Colin Harmon (@dublinbarista) October 14, 2020

Genius, definitely genius.

Reminds me of that saying "work smarter not harder" - a simple solution to a problem we're all facing. I reckon there will be quite a few following suit after hearing about this.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: 22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend