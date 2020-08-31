Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: CCTV footage captures 'Dancing Queen' giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

By Sarah Finnan

August 31, 2020 at 9:07am

Share:

A video shared online by owners at Lemon & Duke has sparked widespread joy amongst fellow Twitter users, who are keen to identify Duke Lane's newest Dancing Queen.

Sometimes you just really need a good boogie. It's like the Dancing Queen lyrics go:

'Friday nighhts and the lights are low

Looking out for a place to go

Where they play the right music

Getting in the swing

You come to look for a king.'

Give or take the last line; sometimes groovin away by yourself is just what the doctor ordered... a point proven true by video footage shared online by DuDuke Lane's newest Dancing Queen. Captured on CCTV just outside the popular bar/restaurant, an unknown mystery woman can be seen dancing her little socks off. And she seems to be having a bloody good time too.

Dubbing her Duke Lane's new Dancing Queen, it's a title that is very well deserved judging by the video.

 

A similar video emerged of an unidentified catwalker in Temple Bar not too long ago. Shared to social media, the clip quickly went viral with the likes of Irish singer Gavin James retweeting it, calling it 'exceptional'.

As one onlooker so aptly put it: 'Dublin is random... but good craic.' Couldn't have put it better myself to be honest, there's never a dull moment in this city.

READ NEXT: Farmer Browns has announced when it will reopen in Kilternan

Share:

Latest articles

Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan behind closed doors in Tallaght this September

Real-time Dublin bus displays could soon include details of on-board capacity

Dublin's Coast: The best things to do on your next day out

Our top 10 liked photos on Instagram for August

You may also love

Our top 10 liked photos on Instagram for August

Christy Moore to perform first-ever live stream gig from the NCH next month

Dermot Kennedy to join Robbie Keane for Soccer Aid 2020 charity event

Lovin Games Weekly – Peaky Blinders, Batman, and even more Grand Theft Auto

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.