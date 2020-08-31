WATCH: CCTV footage captures 'Dancing Queen' giving it her all outside Dublin restaurant

A video shared online by owners at Lemon & Duke has sparked widespread joy amongst fellow Twitter users, who are keen to identify Duke Lane's newest Dancing Queen.

Sometimes you just really need a good boogie. It's like the Dancing Queen lyrics go:

'Friday nighhts and the lights are low Looking out for a place to go Where they play the right music Getting in the swing You come to look for a king.'

Give or take the last line; sometimes groovin away by yourself is just what the doctor ordered... a point proven true by video footage shared online by DuDuke Lane's newest Dancing Queen. Captured on CCTV just outside the popular bar/restaurant, an unknown mystery woman can be seen dancing her little socks off. And she seems to be having a bloody good time too.

Dubbing her Duke Lane's new Dancing Queen, it's a title that is very well deserved judging by the video.

So Duke Lane has a new “Dancing Queen” 🤷😀 enjoy. pic.twitter.com/t4z80i5OPO — Lemon & Duke (@LemonAndDuke) August 30, 2020

A similar video emerged of an unidentified catwalker in Temple Bar not too long ago. Shared to social media, the clip quickly went viral with the likes of Irish singer Gavin James retweeting it, calling it 'exceptional'.

This is exceptional 😂 https://t.co/aKzzAmmj0e — Gavin James (@gavinjames) August 9, 2020

As one onlooker so aptly put it: 'Dublin is random... but good craic.' Couldn't have put it better myself to be honest, there's never a dull moment in this city.

