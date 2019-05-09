Jando Has Released A New Print Of The Iconic Trinity Campanile

Designed and printed in-house by Julie and Owen McLoughlin, the bold print captures the Campanile structure in all its glory. It’s a museum quality reproduction of an original JANDO screen print, which was initially created using a dual halftone printing technique. Printed on fine art archival paper using only the finest pigment based inks, this exquisite piece of art is guaranteed to retain its vivid colour and striking aesthetic for many years to come.

Dublin printing duo, JANDO, has announced an exciting new collaboration with Trinity College Dublin. They were recently commissioned by Trinity to create an open edition, fine art archival print which showcases the Campanile, one of the most iconic structures on the Trinity campus.

JANDO’s style combines a cinematic perspective coupled with their love of architecture and pop culture sensibilities. It’s fresh and modern, with a strong emphasis on kineticism and the playful use of colour. Julie and Owen skillfully blend traditional and modern printmaking disciplines, including screen printing and hand drawn illustrations, to create their distinctive body of work.

Speaking about the collaboration, Owen McLoughlin from Jando said:

“When Trinity approached us and asked us for our take on the Campanile we jumped at the opportunity. Built in 1853 and standing almost 100ft tall, the Campanile is possibly the most iconic structure on the Trinity campus. I’ve always been drawn to the Campanile for some reason. Maybe it’s because of the old superstition which states that students

who pass beneath it when the bells toll will fail their exams! Some students won’t walk underneath the Campanile until after they graduate from Trinity College.”

The print is available to purchase exclusively from the Trinity Gift Shop and The Kilkenny Shop for the next two months and will roll out to selected stockists including Jam Art Factory after that time.

It’s available in three different sizes, A3, A2 and A1, and comes in framed and unframed formats which vary in price from€70 to €300. Each print is hand signed by JANDO to guarantee its authenticity.

We’ll be adding this one to the wish list!