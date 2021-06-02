A new spot is opening in Walkinstown and it might have our new favourite name

By James Fenton

June 2, 2021 at 11:15am

A new spot is opening in Walkinstown and it might have our new favourite name

Let's be honest, Dublin is full of wafflers but there's always room for one more.

The Walkinstown Waffler opens its doors this week and will be serving up bubble waffles, ice cream, loaded ice cream, a selection of milkshakes and more.

They have also promised a 'signature hot cookie and ice cream' and that menu is enough to have us all heading over to Walkinstown over the coming weeks. That's before we even mention the name which is definitely one of our favourites in Dublin now!

The Walkinstown Waffler opens tomorrow, Thursday, June 3. Keep up to date on Instagram here.

